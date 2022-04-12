One organization looks to help 11 other organizations in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is awarding over $117,475 to 11 organizations across the Wabash Valley.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley told News 10 that the grants will be used to provide safety services to the organizations.
The grants will provide funds to help with things like disaster relief, low-income assistance programs, and information and referral programs.
The grants will be used over the course of the next year.
The list of awardees includes:
- 12 Points Brown Bag Project - $2,000
- American Red Cross - $15,000 to provide disaster cycle services to families facing disasters such as flood, tornado, or house-fire.
- Brazil First United Methodist Church - $13,750 for their Somethings Cooking Pantry Blessings which provides weekly meals, Coats for Kids and The Shoe Ministry which provides coats and shoes to local elementary students in need.
- Catholic Charities of Terre Haute - $15,000 for Bethany House which aids vulnerable individuals to meet basic needs of life and avoid homelessness.
- Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA) - $7,000 to provide case managers and safe housing for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Kid Kare Project - $15,000 to provide items and financial assistance to children ages 0-18 in Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
- Manna from Seven - $10,000 to provide food to needy individuals and families.
- Mental Health America of West Central Indiana - $7,325 to aid their PATH program which provides housing and case management service to homeless individuals.
- Parke County Resource Center - $15,000 to provide food and hygiene items to families in need.
- St. Joseph University Parish - $2,400 to aid the St. Joseph University Parish Samaritan Ministry which provides stable housing and prescription assistance.
- The Salvation Army of Indiana - $15,000 to provide immediate financial assistance to residents of Sullivan, Clay, Parke, and Vermillion counties who are struggling to meet their basic needs.