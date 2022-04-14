 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One organization looks at putting in audible crossings in downtown Terre Haute

  • 0
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those who have recently lost their vision are getting resources to help them. 

Leaders with the Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center said the tools they offer helps individuals stay independent.  

One of those tools is the need for audible crossings.  

The center told News 10 that audible crossings are very important for downtown Terre Haute.  

This will help make downtown events more accessible to this population.  

One Terre Haute resident who is visually impaired said these crossings are a necessity for the community. 

