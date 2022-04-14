One organization looks at putting in audible crossings in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those who have recently lost their vision are getting resources to help them.
Leaders with the Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center said the tools they offer helps individuals stay independent.
One of those tools is the need for audible crossings.
The center told News 10 that audible crossings are very important for downtown Terre Haute.
This will help make downtown events more accessible to this population.
One Terre Haute resident who is visually impaired said these crossings are a necessity for the community.