One of Indiana's only salt therapy cave opens in Parke County

  Updated
  • 0
Salt Rock

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County.

Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana.

Steve Brucken and his wife opened the store last month after he and his brother built it.

He says the salt that flows through the room helps you relax and is healthy for you.

He says the experience is like a toothbrush for your lungs.

Brucken says if you give it a try, you'll feel better when you leave.

"Now they've got something else they can come to, to enjoy some time away from the problems outside. We always say that when you're in the salt cave, the outside problems don't exist, you leave the problems out there," Brucken said.

The Sale Cave of Parke County is located at 600 East 275 North, Marshall, Indiana.

To book a session, call 812-239-4184 or 812-236-6550 or click here.

