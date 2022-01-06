One of Coke's most-popular sodas is becoming a boozy beverage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday,
January 16.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

One of Coke's most-popular sodas is becoming a boozy beverage

One of Coke's most-popular sodas is becoming a boozy beverage

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda, pictured here, in West Valley City, Utah, on April 19, 2019.

 George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda.

In a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year.

Fresca is the second non-alcoholic drink owned by Coke to be turned into a spiked version. In 2020, it successfully launched Topo Chico hard seltzer. Imagery and nutritional information for Fresca Mixed hasn't yet been released.

Constellation and Coke said they are launching the product because Fresca is "experiencing a surge in popularity," because it's zero-calorie and has no sugar, making the 64-year-old beverage an optimal choice as a mixer.

The companies didn't reveal what flavors they'll release, but they said that Fresca Mixed will be "inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans from around the globe." One notable fan is Bravo host Andy Cohen, who commonly drinks a "Frequila" on his show, which mixes tequila and a Fresca.

Canned cocktails sales have exploded as drinkers look for convenience and new flavors beyond wine and beer. The beverage category grew 53% last year and is projected to grow another 29% over the next three years, according to data from IWSR Drinks Analysis. Constellation's research says the that adult alternative beverages, which includes ready-to-drink cocktails, represent an $8 billion market and will continue to grow.

The craze is overshadowing spiked seltzers. Following strong sales over the past few years, the low-calorie drink has faded in popularity -- and sales -- as customers get bored of it.

Coke rival PepsiCo announced last year its entry into alcohol drinks with "HARD MTN DEW," a sugar-free canned beverage with 5% alcohol by volume that is being created with the Boston Beer Company.

