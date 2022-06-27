One million dollars are going towards the Sullivan City Pool Project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A project that's been years in the making is making significant progress. Thanks to a huge grant, the Sullivan City Pool could be making a splash soon.
Water has already been put into the splash pool here in Sullivan. READI funds are helping to keep this project moving forward.
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority recently awarded cities across the Wabash Valley with READI funds. Sullivan was one of them. Amongst other projects, they gave the city of Sullivan pool project one million dollars.
Mayor Lamb says he's looking forward to the pool opening.
"It looks like we're getting really close to start splashing so I'd say sometime in the next 30 days, we'll be able to open that up to the public."
Sarah Hannon, the pool manager, says several updates are taking place right now to get the pool ready.
"There are many, many guys working on the upper deck and working on putting fencing around that there's people in the pool room working on clearing out the water and making sure the chemical are doing what they're supposed to do."
The pool was originally built in 1963. It closed a few years ago over safety concerns due to its age.
Hannon was 16 years old when she became a lifeguard. She jumped at the opportunity to take a role in pool management.
"I taught swimming lessons down here for many many years and so I went back at 58 years old and got my lifeguard certification cause I'll never ask my employees to do something I wouldn't do myself."
Mayor Lamb adds the READI funds will really help this project out.
"With this one million dollar investment and then the community has raised funds, so we're over $1.5 million in raised funds the pool started off to be a $2.3 million project but with inflation and time and things along the way, it swelled up to a $3 million project."
The mayor says there's still room for the community to help with this project, click here to help.