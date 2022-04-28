One local woman shares her family's story on Holocaust Remembrance Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum is educating the Community during Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day. One local woman came to share her family's story of them fleeing Nazi Germany during Hitler's rise to power in honor of the day.
Jean Kristeller is the granddaughter of Leo and Ada Kristeller who fled Berlin in 1939.
"Things were not good but they didn't want to leave because they loved Germany," Kristeller said.
But the Kristellers were some of the lucky ones, unlike the fate of many other Jewish families.
"They had to bribe their way out substantially and they had the connections in the US that was partly why they were able to come here," she said. "Many, many Jews tried to come here but since they didn't have the family connections or people to sponsor them, they couldn't."
Now to pay tribute to the millions of Jews who lost their lives and the millions of others who survived and escaped the horrors, the Terre Haute community came together to hear Kristeller's story on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Attendees were surprised to hear, Kristeller's ties to the Holocaust go even deeper. Upon a recent visit to Auschwitz, Kristeller saw a book of names filled with people who died in the Holocaust. Her last name took up an entire page, leaving her to think she had cousins who died there.
"It was one of the most horrendous, absolutely horrendous cases of murder," she said. "Just taking a group of people and destroying them to the degree they could... We can't forget that."
Kristeller says sharing her family's story with the community is very impactful, especially on Holocaust Remembrance Day.