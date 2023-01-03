One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs.
Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply.
Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she called her local pharmacy - She got this response.
"Cause they usually give me an announcement saying my medication is ready. I said okay, great. I went to pick it up, and I said what about my Hulmulinru-500? You don't have that? She goes, no, that's on back order," said Wilson.
Without the proper medication, Wilson says she has experienced an increase in thirst, urination, tiredness, blurred vision, and more.
Knowing the risks, Wilson says she is worried for others.
"I mean, people can die if they can't get their medication, and I'm thankful my faith helps me push through," said Wilson.
Some local pharmacies said they see the National trends of shortages of staff and "Some" drugs.