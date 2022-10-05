One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting.
One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns.
If approved, this would be at 1930 South Center Street, just south of Farrington's Grove Historic District.
Now the owner, Jessica Grimes, is addressing any confusion or concerns with the hope of a positive welcome into the community.
Jessica Grimes opened Magnolia Rose Aesthetics over a year ago. It's a business that offers medical skincare treatments, micro-needling, lip injections, fillers, and Botox.
Grimes has been since operating her business out of Family Chiropractor of Terre Haute, but now she says it's time to open her own storefront.
"I loved the charm of this old house and I loved this area of town," she said. "I want people who come to just enjoy the full experience and not come into a sterile office and make them as comfortable as possible."
But bringing her own storefront to a family neighborhood in Terre Haute has not been met well by everyone. Although many neighbors are very welcoming of the new business, some have expressed concerns about what the business offers.
Grimes says calling it a "Botox Center" is not what Magnolia Rose Aesthetics represents and there is a lot more to her business.
"I am an aesthetics nurse," she said. "We are an aesthetics office. We are a medical office. I would not say a Botox Center is offensive, but I just don't think it describes who we are and what we do very well."
Another concern involves making the neighborhood a lot more congested with issues of parking.
The City Engineer gave it a negative recommendation but the Area Planning Commission passed a favorable recommendation.
Now it's up to the Terre Haute City Council, a decision that was tabled from last month.
"I feel like what we have done to this property with renovating and all of the work [is incredible]," she said. "I just hope that the neighbors locally will see what we have done to the place and give this a chance."
Grimes now wants to address any of these concerns. She says her business is by appointment only to limit crowds. She also plans on having up to 14 dedicated parking spaces out back to limit congestion in the area.
The Terre Haute City Council will likely vote on the opening of Magnolia Rose Aesthetics on South Center Street as early as this Thursday.