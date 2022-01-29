One local student gets millions of views from teaching science

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local college student's video is going viral from the popular app Tik Tok. But not from doing the latest dance craze, instead she is giving educational demonstrations in a fun way.
One Indiana state student is creating a lot of buzz through her social media account. She's grabbing the attention of her peers and millions of strangers through her Tik Tok videos!
Katelyn Rusiniak is a 22-year-old undergraduate student who goes to ISU.
She uses this stream table to make Tik Tok's centered around Geology. One of her videos has more than 3 million views.
"Sometimes I'll do root systems along the bank of a river to show that it helps from erosion, I'll talk about it for a little bit and then I'll do a time-lapse of the stream table going, and then I'll stop the time-lapse talk about it a little more get a little close-up and talk about it on Tik Tok."
She says folks could really learn a thing or two about erosion from her demonstrations.
"I could show how over time rivers will change over time glaciers will melt and change landscape or if we put something in the middle of the river it'll completely change the landscape of the river. It just basically shows erosion and Geology that you can see in a scale of 20 minutes."
She made her first Tik Tok on this subject back in October of last year but never thought it would get this much attention.
"I have like six followers and they were just like my friends that also had a Tik Tok now I think I have like 27 thousand. I don't know I'd have to look but like I have substantially more."
She says she hopes when people watch her videos that they realize how her demonstrations can connect to real life.
"I hope that people make the connection between what they see like in the real world and what they see on the stream table and understand oh they see on the stream table it prevents erosion and they can connect that to what they see in the real world. So making the connection between why we do the things we do and why it's there."
Rusiniak is a senior Biology and Chemistry major. She has plans to go to med school after graduation. As for now -- you can follow her along for more educational TikToks.