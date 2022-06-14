One local solar project moves forward

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local solar farm is moving forward with it's project in Sullivan County. The Turtle Creek Solar Project has been in the works for several months.
It had asked for county approval back in December, but was denied. Now, Turtle Creek has reached an agreement with commissioners. It plans to reimburse the county for legal fees.
Turtle Creek is required to come up with a memorandum that lays out its plans for fencing, set backs, and visitation. It's also in the process of getting a tax abatement.
The process will involve the redevelopment commission, commissioners, and council. One commissioner says he sees "both" sides of the argument.
"It takes us technologically advances us in one way in other way it also takes prime farm ground out of production which is a concern out of a lot of farmers too and it's a concern of mine also," says Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis.
This topic will be discussed at the redevelopment meeting on June 22nd.
That meeting is happening at 6:30 at the Sullivan County court house.