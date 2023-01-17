One local shelter is taking in many dogs with serious health concerns - This means a rise in medical costs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Animal shelters in the Wabash Valley are still dealing with problems of overcrowding. One rescue says it has more dogs than it can keep up with, with many needing serious medical care.
That means it costs even more, to take care of them.
"Besides not being vaccinated, come in just totally emaciated, their skin and bones. They haven't had food or shelter. Their coats are just soaked in urine from laying in their own feces," said Thomas Kuhl, Owner of Saint Francis k-9 Rescue.
Kuhl says he can't refuse a dog that needs medical care.
Lately, the rescue has taken in several dogs with parvo and more that have been underfed.
Each sick dog comes with a huge medical bill.
"The costs range at minimum, at a minimum, $200-$300 a dog all the way up to $2,000-3,000 a dog depending on what medical care it needs," said Kuhl.
The rescue recently got a husky that needed serious treatment. Kuhl says it was one of the worst cases he's seen.
"The vet can concur that it would not have lasted the weekend without immediate health care," said Kuhl.
The husky is recovering at an animal hospital now. For the rescue, it's another large bill added to the pile.
To help solve this problem, Thomas is asking for funding from the city council.
"Animal Control has called us when the shelter is full and if we can take in dogs, and we have. It's only fair if we can get some of those portions budgeted to our facility," said Kuhl.
Kuhl hopes that money will help them pay off medical bills and care for the animals living there.
He says no matter what, he won't turn his back away from a dog in need.
"Rescue right now is struggling financially, but as long as I'm able to do something, I'll find a way to pay the bill," said Kuhl.
The issue has not been brought to the city council yet.
In the meantime, the rescue is asking for donations.
you can find that link here.