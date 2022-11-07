One local professor shares some leaf raking recommendations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The leaves are falling, and you might just think it is time to get your trusty rakes out!
One local professor is saying you should wait a little longer.
Cale Bigelow is a professor in the College of Agriculture at Purdue University.
He says there are benefits to keeping fallen leaves on your lawn.
The professor says that mulching a thin layer of leaves into your lawn can be beneficial to its health. The process helps move nutrients back into the soil, but Bigelow warns to not let the leaves pile up too high.
He says it can lead to what he calls a "smothering effect."
"It is this time of year that our cool season lawns are trying to build their energies for the next growing season. So, completely excluding or Bigelow says to be especially careful if you have newly planted grass.
The seedlings are more likely to be smothered.