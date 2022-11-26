One local partnership is bringing children the Christmas spirit!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be November but with Thanksgiving behind us, all eyes are on Christmas. One local salon is partnering with a youth organization for the first time to help kids enjoy the holiday season.
The Ryves Youth Center provides physical, social, and educational development for kids ages 3-17. This year, Ryves and Serendipity Salon have partnered to host a drive-up toy donation to benefit the Youth Center's annual Christmas party.
The toy donation is expected to collect enough gifts for 150 children.
Sheryl Salyers, the owner of Serendipity Salon, spoke on the importance of allowing kids to experience the joy of Christmas.
"It is important this time of the year that everybody gets to celebrate the season and there are many in our community that do not get to," she said. "So I like to do my part, our part, to help kids that may have less."
This year is the third annual Christmas drive for Serendipity Salon.
For those who have experienced a difficult holiday season events like this one means a little more. That is why Salyers feels called to help.
"I know Christmas was a difficult time for us and there are so many people that have it so much worse," she said. "To think about a kid not having anything to open for Christmas, even though it is not about the gifts, you know to share that spirit really means a lot to me."
If you were unable to drop off your gifts this weekend you can still do so next Tuesday through Saturday during normal business hours for Serendipity Salon.