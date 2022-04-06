One local organization looks to help kids in the Wabash Valley.. all while getting the Easter Bunny involved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Easter is right around the corner.
One organization is hosting a fundraiser to help the mentoring program.
Hamilton Center has a mentoring program for 5th graders.
The center needs funds to help with the program.
That's why Hamilton Center is hosting breakfast with the Easter Bunny.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club next Saturday.
The breakfast will run from 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.
The event is $10 per person.
This includes breakfast and a picture with the Easter Bunny.
All the money raised will go towards helping fund the summer program Hamilton Center has throughout the summer.