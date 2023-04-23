One local organization is offering ATV driving safety classes this summer

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, kids make up more than 1 in 5 ATV deaths a year. The Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch is offering safety education this summer.
The classes will start during free leadership camps for those interested in law enforcement or firefighting. Applications for July camps will be available May 1.
You can apply at schools and public safety agencies in the following counties: Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
