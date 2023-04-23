 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

One local organization is offering ATV driving safety classes this summer

  • Updated
  • 0

One local organization is offering ATV driving safety classes this summer

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, kids make up more than 1 in 5 ATV deaths a year. The Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch is offering safety education this summer.

The classes will start during free leadership camps for those interested in law enforcement or firefighting. Applications for July camps will be available May 1. 

You can apply at schools and public safety agencies in the following counties: Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.

To learn more, click here.