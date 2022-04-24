One local man airlifted to Indianapolis after serious crash

 Skip to main content
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman faces charges after driving under the influence and injuring another local Hoosier in a serious crash.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says this happened just before 10:00 p.m. pm Saturday.

This was at the intersection of State Road 46 and County Road 200 East.

When deputies arrive on scene they say they found two damaged cars off the road in a ditch. Utility poles and lines had also fallen.

Deputies say they believe Christopher James Flynn was traveling eastbound when Hannah Emmert pulled out in front of his car. Flynn's truck was then struck, flipped, and rolled several times before hitting a utility pole.

Deputies on scene say he was then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis where he is in stable condition.

Emmert was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). Chief Deputy Josh Clarke says as of Sunday, Emmert has bonded out.

The investigation is still ongoing and deputies say more charges could still be filed.

