One local man airlifted to Indianapolis after serious crash

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Vigo, northwestern Morgan, northeastern Sullivan, southwestern Hendricks, Clay, Owen, southeastern Parke and southern Putnam Counties through 1230 AM EDT... At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Rockville to near Brazil to 7 miles northeast of Sullivan. Movement was east at 45 mph. A 39 mph wind gust was recorded at Hulman Field in Terre Haute at 1128 PM EDT. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Brazil around 1145 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Greencastle and Spencer. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 54. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH