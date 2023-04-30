One local health organization is donating AED's

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois is donating automated external defibrillators or AED’s.
AED’s are battery operated, portable devices that check heartbeats. If the heartbeat is irregular, the AED will send a shock to regulate it back to normal. They're mostly used on people who suffer from cardiac arrest.
The AED’s will go to nonprofits in need. To apply you can visit myhorizonhealth.org/AED. Or visit their location at 721 East Court Street in Paris, Illinois. They are available through May 26th.