 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY CONDITIONS TOMORROW...

Gusty winds will develop tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds out of
the west sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with frequent gusts of 30 to 40
MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further south you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown
about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile
vehicles.

One local health organization is donating AED's

  • 0
One local health organization is donating AED's

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois is donating automated external defibrillators or AED’s.

AED’s are battery operated, portable devices that check heartbeats. If the heartbeat is irregular, the AED will send a shock to regulate it back to normal. They're mostly used on people who suffer from cardiac arrest.

The AED’s will go to nonprofits in need. To apply you can visit myhorizonhealth.org/AED. Or visit their location at 721 East Court Street in Paris, Illinois. They are available through May 26th.

Recommended for you