One local Hautian is going all-out for the Bengals - flashing an epic "WHO DEY?!" in his frontyard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With all this snow we've been having, folks are enjoying some winter fun!
Whether it be sledding, making snowmen, or decorating for Super Bowl LVI -- with a big and bright "WHO DEY?!"
Check out this artwork done by a local die-hard Bengals fan!
Brian Lonneman is pulling hard for the Bengals to win, and wants the whole neighborhood to jump on board!
Family members from across the country, in southern Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Colorado, and Kentucky are all super-fans!
They bleed orange and black through and through!