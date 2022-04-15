One local group is stepping up to help the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A damaging night of storms left the Terre Haute Humane Society with very costly and unexpected damages.
"It's really hard to say, but my knee jerk says tens of thousands of dollars of repairs," Charles Brown, the executive director of the Humane Society, said.
To help ease the financial stresses for the necessary clean-up and repairs, the Dart Community hosted a big fundraiser at Imperial Lanes on Friday night.
"They are just a bunch of people who love each other, love hanging out, love playing darts, and love doing fundraisers to help out," Molly Yates, a member of the humane society and the Dart Community, said. "As soon as they heard about what happened here, it was 'let's get something going as soon as possible.'"
People from all over the Wabash Valley came out to have fun and raise money, something that is critical to the day-to-day operations at the humane society, especially now.
"This is a big deal for the community," Yates said. "There are a lot of animals that have been dumped, animals that have not been spayed and neutered and there are unwanted litters. We lost 20 kennels because of the damage which makes it very hard to bring in other animals who have been lost, dumped, or abandoned. We definitely need the room more than anything to help these animals and get them homes."
And this all starts with help from the community.
"When you have an event like this and you really see the community step up and have an outpouring like this, it means a lot to us," Brown said.
Despite all of the costly damages, Humane society workers say the goal is still the same, to get these animals to their forever homes.
If you would like to help the humane society during this unexpected time, you can donate to the cause by clicking here.