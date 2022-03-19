One local group is fighting back against invasive species --- Here's how you can help!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local group is fighting invasive plant species in the area.
The Oubache Land Conservancy group spent Saturday morning ridding Deming Park of some of these species.
Experts said these types of species can cause some serious harm to the area because they don't belong here. Some common invasive species include Asian Bush Honeysuckle and Winner Creepers.
Experts said it's important to remove these plants because they can do a lot of harm.
"They're causing harm to our environment, our health," Amber Slaughterbeck with Cooperative Invasive Management, said. "Our wildlife's health, our livestock's health."
You can help stop the spread of these species by joining in with the group's efforts. You can join them Saturday, March 26th at Sanctuary Oaks Nature Preserve from 10 a.m. until noon.