One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process

PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!
Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process.
L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau says it was more of a late-bloomer than the other variety, but equally as beautiful!
In order to compensate, they had multiple planting days, so visitors could enjoy a continuous bloom.
Sunday is the last day to get lost in the sunflower maze, but Lau says there are other ways to enjoy these blooming beauties in the coming weeks!
"We're planning on being open on Saturday mornings on certain dates for people to come out and just pick the cut flowers because our Zinnias fields, our cut flower meadow, and our cut sunflowers will still be blooming until we get a frost," co-owner Brian Lau said.
Check the schedule here.