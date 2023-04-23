One local college revives a day full of Greek life competitions for a trophy and some bragging rights

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a long absence, the dramatic battle between Greek chapters continues on one local college campus.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Greek Games returns after almost a 15 year hiatus!
Members from 11 of the college's Greek organizations compete in fun-filled events. Events included a relay race, kickball, dodgeball, and even an eating competition.
Even though there was fierce competition, organizers say it brings people together.
"We're always looking for ways to bring all Greek life together. Once everyone's working together, we seem to have a stronger community. So, just really trying to build that campus culture," said Ryan Brimberry, associate dean of student affairs.
At the end the champion chapter was crowned, winning some sweet bragging rights!