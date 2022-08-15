One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!
Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
The project adds five new gathering spaces, large restrooms with showers, a kitchen, and a full-size gym.
These additions can be seen on the south side of the existing building.
Pastor John Campbell says this expansion will allow the church to further grow its relationships and partnerships.
"It was emotional today for our church, it was an exciting day for our church, and we're just so very thankful to be able to open up our doors and start inviting people in," Pastor John Campbell said.
The church is hosting a community open house sometime in September.