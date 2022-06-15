One local church is relaunching their mobile food pantry

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Food Pantry

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity is a big problem across the country but also right here where we live.

One church is relaunching its mobile food pantry to help combat this issue.

Church of the Highland in West Terre Haute is going around to surrounding areas of Terre Haute to bring not only food, but fun as well.

The event Friday Nights Live will provide folks with a hot meal, food to go, as well as a fun atmosphere for the kids.

You can expect bounce houses, music, and popcorn everything free of charge.

"We want to kind've go into food desserts and neighborhoods where not just the hungry but those that are just a little bit over the poverty level working everyday and a little bit of bread a little bit of groceries could make a big difference in their budget," says Senior Pastor Ryan Thomas for Highland Church.

The first event is happening at 6 o'clock this Friday night, it's happening at 7th street park in West Terre Haute.

