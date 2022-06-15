One local church is relaunching their mobile food pantry

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity is a big problem across the country but also right here where we live.
One church is relaunching its mobile food pantry to help combat this issue.
Church of the Highland in West Terre Haute is going around to surrounding areas of Terre Haute to bring not only food, but fun as well.
The event Friday Nights Live will provide folks with a hot meal, food to go, as well as a fun atmosphere for the kids.
You can expect bounce houses, music, and popcorn everything free of charge.
"We want to kind've go into food desserts and neighborhoods where not just the hungry but those that are just a little bit over the poverty level working everyday and a little bit of bread a little bit of groceries could make a big difference in their budget," says Senior Pastor Ryan Thomas for Highland Church.
The first event is happening at 6 o'clock this Friday night, it's happening at 7th street park in West Terre Haute.