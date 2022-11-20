One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate.
It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on Sunday.
Volunteers handed out around 400 Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. This helped more than 1500 people have something to enjoy for the holiday!
Organizers say it means a lot to help people in need.
"Look at the smiles," Rev. Thomas and Barbie Smith with the church said. "There are people that come in and say, 'we don't have anything.' Even though, it's not a full meal or anything like that, it's a little bit of this and a little bit of that, but at least they have something. If we can be a part of it, that's what we want to do."
The church is thankful for its partnership with Catholic Charities and all of the generous donations from the community to help make all of this possible.