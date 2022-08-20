One local church is helping students get prepared for a successful school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sanctuary hosted a Back-to-School Block Party this weekend.
Kids from all over came to enjoy free food, games, activities, prizes, and more.
But it's not all about the fun and games. Organizers say it's about helping local students as the school year begins.
They say they host this event a week after the first day of school to see which students still need school supplies. And from there, students could pick out a brand new backpack along with other classroom items.
The goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of these young students.
"God has called us to be a witness and a light into our community," Jerome Potter, the youth pastor, said. "It's a blessing for us to be able to give. Since we are blessed, we want to bless others."
Coming up later this fall, the Sanctuary plans to host a Halloween "Trunk-or-Treat" event.