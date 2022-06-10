One local center is helping those struggling with addiction find hope and healing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Since the start of the pandemic there's been a major increase in drug overdoses and addictions.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention drug overdose deaths increased by 21% from 2020 to 2021 in Indiana. In Vigo County there were 33 drug overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 18 deaths in 2019.
This increase can be attributed to the increase in depression and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Reynolds struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for over 20 years. After finding help at a recovery center, he was able to get clean about 5 years ago. He says his two kids inspired him to seek recovery.
"I missed them, I wanted them, I wanted them in my life and I wanted them to be in my life more than anything on this earth" shares Reynolds.
Reynolds decided to help make a difference in the lives of those struggling with an addiction through the power of sharing his story.
He is now a peer recovery coach at the Wabash Valley Recovery center in Terre Haute.
"The whole idea of it is to inspire hope. I want them to have hope in my example of recovery."
The center is a one stop resource hub to help people struggling with an addiction find help and hope.
People are able to meet with a recovery coach to talk through their struggles with someone who understands. This service is completely free and offer Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM.
Another peer recovery coach and recovered addict, Shonna Frye, says struggles that have come from the pandemic have caused more people to turn to substance use.
She says the coaches allow the recovering addicts to feel less alone.
"You're driving the recovery car I'm just riding along in the passenger seat. Just making sure you do everything you need to do to help with recovery and keep your recovery on the right path" shares Frye.
Reynolds says the center is a judgement free zone and they welcome anyone struggling to come.
"When you come here you're struggling. we were struggling when we got here. we needed somebody. We're here to be that somebody for that person that needs somebody."
Click here for the Wabash Valley Recovery Center website.