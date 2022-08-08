 Skip to main content
One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall.

According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1 when he tried to make a left-hand turn into a driveway.

That is when police said he crossed into the path of a driver, whom officials only identified as a 50-year-old woman from Indianapolis.

Both were sent to the hospital. The Indianapolis driver ultimately died from her injuries.

Boswell was cited for improper lane usage.

