One killed, one charged after Saturday morning motorcycle crash in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is facing charges after an early morning crash involving an off-road vehicle and motorcycle in Sullivan County.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on County Road 300 North and Mary Sherman Drive in Sullivan.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Emmitt Forbes, 22, was on the off-road vehicle when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcycle's driver was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital, where they later died. Police have not identified that person.
Police said Forbes has a .22 blood alcohol level.
He was arrested and charged with:
Reckless Homicide- A level 5 Felony
Reckless Driving Causing Death- A Level 5 Felony
Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated- Class A Misdemeanor
Driving Left of Center- Class A Infraction