 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One killed, one charged after Saturday morning motorcycle crash in Sullivan

  • 0
police lights generic mgn (3)

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is facing charges after an early morning crash involving an off-road vehicle and motorcycle in Sullivan County.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on County Road 300 North and Mary Sherman Drive in Sullivan.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Emmitt Forbes, 22, was on the off-road vehicle when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcycle's driver was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital, where they later died. Police have not identified that person.

Police said Forbes has a .22 blood alcohol level.

He was arrested and charged with:

Reckless Homicide- A level 5 Felony

Reckless Driving Causing Death- A Level 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated- Class A Misdemeanor

Driving Left of Center- Class A Infraction

Recommended for you