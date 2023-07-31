One killed in single-vehicle Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Vigo County.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:00 on Louisville Road. That's in the southeastern part of the county.
Police said the driver of a pickup truck left the road and crashed into a tree. It's not clear what caused them to leave the road.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the driver died at the crash scene.
So far, that person's identity is not being released pending family notification.