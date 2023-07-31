 Skip to main content
One killed in single-vehicle Vigo County crash

Generic ambulance

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Vigo County.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:00 on Louisville Road. That's in the southeastern part of the county.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck left the road and crashed into a tree. It's not clear what caused them to leave the road.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the driver died at the crash scene.

So far, that person's identity is not being released pending family notification.

