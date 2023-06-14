One killed in Lawrence County head-on crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Tuesday crash in Lawrence County, Illinois.
It happened just after noon on US 50 near Club Killroy Hill Road.
According to the Illinois State Police, a driver on US 50 was trying to pass two vehicles. That's when the driver hit another person head-on.
The person who got crashed into died at the scene. The driver who tried to pass two vehicles was hospitalized.
The crash is under investigation. Police have not identified either of the drivers.