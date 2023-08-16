One killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Greene County.
It happened on I-69 near mile marker 98 in the southbound lanes.
The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Tonya Allgood, 49, from Bloomington.
According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office Allgood was going south on I-69 when she left the road and went into the median. Her vehicle went back onto the road and overturned, ending in a ditch.
Police said Allgood was ejected, ultimately leading to her death.
Another passenger, a juvenile, was taken to IU Health for their injuries, but that person's condition is unclear.