One killed in Greene County crash

Generic ambulance

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Greene County.

It happened on I-69 near mile marker 98 in the southbound lanes.

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Tonya Allgood, 49, from Bloomington.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office Allgood was going south on I-69 when she left the road and went into the median. Her vehicle went back onto the road and overturned, ending in a ditch.

Police said Allgood was ejected, ultimately leading to her death.

Another passenger, a juvenile, was taken to IU Health for their injuries, but that person's condition is unclear.

