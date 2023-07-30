One killed in eastern Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash in eastern Vigo County.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday on Louisville Road.
Police say a pickup truck left the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. Police say the driver was dead at the scene.
When our photojournalist got on the scene, reconstructionists and police were working to piece together what happened. Louisville and Harlan Roads were shut down so officers could work at the scene.
The name of the driver is not being released pending family notification.