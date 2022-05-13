One killed in early morning Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a Friday morning crash in Vigo County.
It happened around 3:30 A.M. on State Road 46 and Donham Street.
Police say the driver of a farm tractor pulling a disc trailer was on 46 when they saw a speeding car on 46. The tractor driver says the car was driving in the middle of the road, using both east and westbound lanes.
The tractor driver moved to the right and came to a stop. Police said the driver of the car didn't slow down and crashed into the trailer the tractor was pulling.
The driver of the car died at the scene of the crash.
Police are not releasing the identity of the person killed at this time.