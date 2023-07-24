One killed in a multi-county police chase that ended in a Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a multi-county police chase on Friday - that left one dead.
Indiana State Police says it all started when Sullivan County deputies received a report that a Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was stolen in Vigo County and going south on 41.
Deputies in Sullivan County spotted the truck and tried to pull the driver over. The stolen truck continued south, crossing into Knox County.
Around 41 and Old 41 in Oaktown, the pick-up truck crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Jimmy Mayall, 88, from Oaktown. Mayall was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital - but didn't survive.
There were three teenagers in the truck. A 16-year-old male from Terre Haute was driving. Also in the truck was a 16-year-old female from Poland and a 15-year-old male from Terre Haute. All three were reported missing.
The driver and the teen girl were taken to a Vincennes hospital with minor injuries. They were then sent to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village.
The 15-year-old was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital. His current condition isn't clear.