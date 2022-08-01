One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County.
The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck.
According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Police said Mckee lost control of his motorcycle, which caused Brown to lose control of his. Both men crashed, with Mckee coming to a stop in the southbound lane.
The pick-up truck driver was going hit Mckee, killing him.
Brown went to the Greene County General Hospital for his injuries. His current condition isn't clear.
The driver of the truck wasn't hurt in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.