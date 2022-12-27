One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck.
The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area.
An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason.
The car hit a couple of mailboxes, went thru a gas station, hit a stopped vehicle, and then drove under a semi's trailer.
According to police, the semi driver saw the vehicle and quickly stopped.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.