One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash

Credit: Indiana State Police

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck.

The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason.

The car hit a couple of mailboxes, went thru a gas station, hit a stopped vehicle, and then drove under a semi's trailer.

According to police, the semi driver saw the vehicle and quickly stopped.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

