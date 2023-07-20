One hurt after truck drives into 3rd Street business in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a crash into a Terre Haute business on Thursday.
Terre Haute police say the crash happened just before 4 p.m.
The driver of a pick-up truck crashed into the AAA office at 3rd and Washington Streets.
No serious injuries were reported, but police said a customer inside the building suffered minor injuries. That person was hit by office furniture as the truck drove through the wall.
That person went to the hospital to get checked out.
Police said the AAA building was damaged. Structural specialists have been called in to make sure the building is safe.
Police didn't release an actual cause for the crash, saying it's under investigation.