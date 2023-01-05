 Skip to main content
"One hour out of your day" blood bank critically in need of lifesaving blood donations

 By Chris Essex

INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana blood bank is dangerously low on supply and is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations.

The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana stores lifesaving blood, with a location in Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Dan Waxman about the shortage.

He shared that the center has less than a day's supply of blood.

Dr. Waxman urges Hoosiers to donate blood if they can, as it will save a life.

He said Versiti has blood centers all across the state. If you are interested in donating, go here to learn more about centers near you.

