"One hour out of your day" blood bank critically in need of lifesaving blood donations

INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana blood bank is dangerously low on supply and is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations.
The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana stores lifesaving blood, with a location in Terre Haute.
News 10 spoke with Dr. Dan Waxman about the shortage.
He shared that the center has less than a day's supply of blood.
Dr. Waxman urges Hoosiers to donate blood if they can, as it will save a life.
He said Versiti has blood centers all across the state. If you are interested in donating, go here to learn more about centers near you.