 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One hospitalized and one charged after Tuesday afternoon Terre Haute shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
One hospitalized and one charged after Tuesday afternoon Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A juvenile is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Terre Haute.

It happened just after 2:00 at 8th and Beech.

8th and Beech shooting

8th and Beech in Terre Haute 

Police said when they arrived, they learned a gunshot victim was receiving treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound. His wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.

One hospitalized in Tuesday afternoon Terre Haute shooting

Terre Haute police told us a juvenile was taken into custody. That person was charged with criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Recommended for you