One hospitalized and one charged after Tuesday afternoon Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A juvenile is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Terre Haute.
It happened just after 2:00 at 8th and Beech.
Police said when they arrived, they learned a gunshot victim was receiving treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound. His wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Terre Haute police told us a juvenile was taken into custody. That person was charged with criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.