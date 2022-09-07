 Skip to main content
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County.

It happened on I-69 and 231.

The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.

That driver tried to cross 231 to get back on to 69 when they were hit by another car, driven by 88-year-old Edna Overman of Springville, Indiana.

Overman was killed in the crash. A passenger in Overman's car was hospitalized.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that tried to cross 231 were also hospitalized.

