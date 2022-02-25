One dead in Vigo County crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  Moderate flooding is possible on the East Fork White
River at Seymour.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 1130
AM CST /1230 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton
floods.  Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 14.6 feet
Sunday, March 6.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday, March 7 and continue falling to 13.6 feet Monday,
March 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 05.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday /7:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 22.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Friday /7:30 PM EST Friday/ was 22.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday, March 5 and continue falling to 15.2 feet Monday,
March 7.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One dead in Vigo County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- One man is dead after a crash in Vigo County on Friday. 

Vigo County Sheriff's Office tells News 10 officers received a call that a tractor had overturned on top of a male in southeastern Vigo County. 

A 51-year-old male was found pinned under the tractor when police arrived.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Officials tell News 10 that the cause was accidental. 

The name of the victim has not been released.  

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

