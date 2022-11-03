 Skip to main content
One dead following crash in Knox County

Fatal Crash on Highway 50

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. 

The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. 

This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. 

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert Horton, 51, of Wheatland was crossing the highway and drove into the path of a car driven by Andrea Brown, 27, of Washington. 

Brown was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital In Vincennes. 

Horton was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

