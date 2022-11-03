One dead following crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County.
The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road.
This is between Vincennes and Wheatland.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert Horton, 51, of Wheatland was crossing the highway and drove into the path of a car driven by Andrea Brown, 27, of Washington.
Brown was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital In Vincennes.
Horton was pronounced dead at the scene.