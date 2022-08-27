One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County.
Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road.
That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
The passengers of the car were not injured, according to the sheriff's office.
No names are being released at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.
News 10 will provide updates as they are available.