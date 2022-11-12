One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County.
It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Ky., was driving northbound when he switched to the left lane to pass another vehicle.
The sheriff's office says Fitzgerald lost control of the box truck due to road conditions and struck a guardrail.
Deputies say the truck then traveled over an embankment and flipped over.