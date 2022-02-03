 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

One Cold Night in Clinton set for Friday - regardless of weather conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

One Cold Night in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hillcrest Community Center in Clinton is set to host its 4th annual One Cold Night in Clinton on Friday.

During the event, people gather outside the community center to raise awareness for homelessness. The event starts at 5:00 Friday afternoon and ends at 9:00 Saturday morning.

Organizers will collect donations like clothing, food, and bedding items that will be handed out to local homeless people.

Loreal Cowden, the event organizer, says any form of community support is greatly appreciated.

"Some people can't give but they've been there before, so they'll come by and give us their story and let us know, 'Hey, thank you.' That goes a long way," Cowden said.

The event will happen regardless of weather conditions.

Recommended for you