One Cold Night in Clinton set for Friday - regardless of weather conditions

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hillcrest Community Center in Clinton is set to host its 4th annual One Cold Night in Clinton on Friday.
During the event, people gather outside the community center to raise awareness for homelessness. The event starts at 5:00 Friday afternoon and ends at 9:00 Saturday morning.
Organizers will collect donations like clothing, food, and bedding items that will be handed out to local homeless people.
Loreal Cowden, the event organizer, says any form of community support is greatly appreciated.
"Some people can't give but they've been there before, so they'll come by and give us their story and let us know, 'Hey, thank you.' That goes a long way," Cowden said.
The event will happen regardless of weather conditions.