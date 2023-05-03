One charged, and several hurt following Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is facing charges after a Vigo County crash left several hurt.
The crash happened just before 2:00 Wednesday morning at US Highway 40 and Main Street. This is in the eastern part of the county.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Jennifer Yockey failed to yield for another vehicle traveling on 40.
The crash hurt people in both vehicles.
The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, while the passenger was sent to a local hospital.
Yockey went to the hospital and was treated, then arrested.
She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in bodily injury while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance in the body.