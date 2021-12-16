One arrested, one wanted for questioning after Thursday morning shooting at Vincennes motel

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman is facing charges, and another man is wanted for questioning after a Thursday morning incident at a Vincennes motel.
It happened around 7:00 at the Red Roof Inn on Old Decker Road.
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the motel about a suspicious person.
Police said when they got there, a man and a woman both took off and ran towards the hotel.
Police were able to detain and later arrest the woman they identified as Lacie Angle from Lawrenceville.
While police took Angle into custody, they said they heard a gunshot coming from the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
Police learned the other suspect tried to highjack a car.
The suspect allegedly went up to a man getting ready to leave his vehicle and told him to get out. The suspect reportedly fired a single gunshot into the vehicle when the man refused. Nobody was hurt.
Police are searching for Ray Tate, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, for questioning.
In a press release, police did not specifically Tate was the suspect accused of trying to hijack the car.
Angle was charged with possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.
If you have any information on Tate's location - call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 812-882-7660.