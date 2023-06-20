One arrested, one hurt following early morning Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is facing charges after an early morning crash in Vigo County.
The crash happened Tuesday morning around 1:30 in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 41 near Fuson Automotive.
When police arrived, they found a black GMC Acadia flipped to its top with a driver and passenger inside.
Near the scene of the crash, officers said they found a white Cadillac with black marks on the side pulled into a parking lot. Driving that vehicle was 41-year-old Patrick Jarvis of West Terre Haute.
Through their investigation, police said they learned Jarvis crashed into the other vehicle, causing it to flip.
One of the people in the vehicle Jarvis allegedly crashed into was sent to the hospital.
Jarvis was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.