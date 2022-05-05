One arrested in shooting in western Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in western Vigo County.
Deputies responded to 7100 Block of Fayette Road. Once Deputies arrived, two gunshot victims were found in the area.
Both male subjects were transported to Union Hospital for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police later located the suspect inside a nearby residence. He was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation by detectives.
According to the Vigo County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as Donald Kennedy, 67, of West Terre Haute. He was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
The victims' names will be released at a later time.